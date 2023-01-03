ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – America’s favorite cooking show, Master Chef Junior, is currently taking applications from parents for their upcoming 9th season! If your child is between ages 8 and 13, they qualify for their chance to compete for the title of Master Chef Junior and have the experience of a lifetime.

HOW TO APPLY: Click here and enter your child’s birthday. Then, continue through the form, and follow the given instructions from FOX.

HOW DO I QUALIFY?:

Your child must be at least 8 years old and not older than 13 years old as of February 1, 2023.

Your child must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States.

Child (Applicant) AND either one parent or legal guardian must be available for filming starting Early February 2023 for approximately 3 – 4 weeks.

Your child must have a valid work permit in hand by February 1, 2023. The Work Permit must be issued by the state of residence.