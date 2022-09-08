ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) –Louisiana Christian University will hold its formal dedication of the Jonathan E. Martin Master of Business Administration Thursday, Sept. 15, at 11:30 a.m. in the Granberry Conference Center.

The online MBA program is the newest graduate degree in the Young School of Business at LCU and received full approval by the university’s accrediting body SACSCOC in July. The first cohort of students began their studies this fall.

The 34-hour program can be completed entirely online in as little as one year.

“Our MBA program is designed to equip graduates for God’s mission,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “In a recent ministry newsletter from C12, pastors interact with about 8.8 million nominal and non-Christians for 12 hours each year. Christian business leaders interact with about 118 million nominal and non-Christians for 2080 hours a year. The Martin MBA equips Christian business leaders to serve in the mission field of the workplace.”

Students in the MBA program can specialize in Healthcare Administration, Data Analytics, or General Management, the areas in greatest demand for emerging job opportunities over the next five years.

“LCU is filling a vital need in our community by offering the only online Master of Business degree,” said Roy O. Martin III, who is current chairman, CEO and CFO of RoyOMartin. “My wife, my son and I have our MBAs. Most of my top management at RoyOMartin have MBAs. This tool will elevate people in our area to have more capacity to succeed. Maggie and Jonathan Martin have made a lasting and important contribution to LCU and Central Louisiana.”

The Martin MBA program is rooted in a biblical worldview and includes the RoyOMartin RICHES framework as a thread throughout the entire program. RoyOMartin is a successful Louisiana-based forest products manufacturing company established by the Martin family nearly a century ago.

The RICHES framework was established by Roy O. Martin Sr. as the values the company would operate under. He saw them as the company’s “riches.” The values are as follows (taken from the company’s website):

R espect for each other as human beings uniquely created by God.

espect for each other as human beings uniquely created by God. I ntegrity in what we do and say we will do regardless of the cost, legally and ethically.

ntegrity in what we do and say we will do regardless of the cost, legally and ethically. C ommitment to our business, to our employees, to our customers and to each other.

ommitment to our business, to our employees, to our customers and to each other. H onesty in our interactions with our fellow employees, our supervisors, our customers, our vendors, and our families.

onesty in our interactions with our fellow employees, our supervisors, our customers, our vendors, and our families. E xcellence in safety, product quality, employee training and development, and process improvements.

xcellence in safety, product quality, employee training and development, and process improvements. Stewardship of our land, timber, and plant assets.

Jonathan E. Martin began his career in his family’s business in 1971 serving until his death in September 2019. He was chairman, CEO and past president of RoyOMartin. He succeeded his father, Ellis Martin, as company president.

“To name our MBA program in honor of such an iconic businessman and outstanding resident of Central Louisiana seemed fitting,” Brewer said. “We are honored to help carry on his legacy of Christian leadership at LCU.”

Martin, 1948-2019, was chairman, CEO and former president of RoyOMartin. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University. Under his leadership, the Martin family of companies received the Louisiana Lantern Award, which recognizes help in building the state’s economy as well as being voted Best Overall Business by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.

“My dad put God first in all that he did,” said Natalie Martin Monroe, vice president of Environmental, Safety, and Sustainability Operations at RoyOMartin. “He put others second and always encouraged people to learn and grow. He was a strong supporter of higher education and would be honored to know that the LCU MBA program is named after him. His legacy lives on in his family, in the community, and in each student who will be impacted through this program.”

Just a few of his numerous accolades include:

Martin was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004 for the Gulf Coast region. In 2013, under his leadership, RoyOMartin received CENLA’s Best Overall Business Inaugural Award by the CENLA Chamber of Commerce.

In 2015, he received the American Panel Association’s Bronson Lewis Award for lifetime leadership and outstanding contribution to the engineered wood industry. In 2019, he received the Alexandria Rotary Service Above Self Award given to a citizen of Central Louisiana who unselfishly gives to the community above and beyond their normal activities with no thought to self-benefit.

He was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in recognition of his lifetime of service by Louisiana Christian University in 2019.

He was a member and officer in numerous professional organizations and a member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria, Louisiana, where he facilitated an annual golf tournament that raised $3 million for the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home. Under his leadership, the Martin Foundation funded hundreds of scholarships and millions of dollars for numerous charitable organizations.

“Jonathan Martin was all about empowering people—his wife, his children, his extended family, and his employees—to be the best they possibly could be,” said Maggie Martin, his wife of 48 years. “He mentored those around him, challenging them to become more successful versions of themselves both personally and professionally. For many years, he kept a rock on his desk in the corporate office to remind him daily, reminiscent of Sisyphus in Greek mythology, to push that rock [himself] a little higher on the hill toward greatness. Of course, that rock caught the attention of many who came to his office and provided numerous opportunities for him to share his vision of RICHES.”

Dr. Bob Agee, former president of Oklahoma Baptist University and the founding leader for the International Alliance of Baptist Colleges & Universities, said this is an excellent addition to your degree offerings.

“The description of your rationale is outstanding,” Agee said. “The MBA based on Christian principles serves a vital need in the workplace.”

According to a recent World Economic Forum’s Jobs of Tomorrow report, 70% of the emerging new job opportunities over the next three years will be in the care economy, data analysis, and business, especially marketing, human resources, and sales, said Dr. Kenny Holt, dean of the Young School of Business.

“The Martin MBA programs provide the business acumen, people acumen and data acumen to stand out in the job market,” Holt said. “We prepare our students to fulfill their potential and aspirations.” LCU now offers four faith-based, regionally accredited graduate programs: Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Educational Leadership,Master of Social Work and Master of Business Administration.