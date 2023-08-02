MARKSVILLE, La.- (WNTZ) – Arlene Leviege of Marksville, La., won a 2023 Toyota Tundra SR5 4X4 Crewmax as part of Paragon Casino Resort’s July Tundra Giveaway.

Each Saturday in July, promotion finalists were drawn from a pool of players competing for up to $3,000 in free play. As the giveaway wrapped up on July 29, Leviege was selected from 20 finalists as the winner of the Tundra.

“Paragon Casino Resort strives to offer innovative and interactive ways for our guests to win big,” said Paragon Casino Resort Vice President of Marketing Joan Botts. “We congratulate Leviege and encourage our guests to try their luck during our exciting August giveaways.”

Throughout the month of August, Paragon Casino Resort is offering numerous opportunities for Club Paragon members to win big. Guests are invited to participate in a variety of events and promotions, including Sunday earn & get wine, Monday bingo, Tuesday/Thursday Age 50+ promotions, Thursday trivia, kiosk games Mon/Wed/Sat, Aug 26-27 blackjack tournament series, and the luxurious 2023 BMW X3 SUV giveaway drawings every Saturday.

For more details on any of Paragon’s casino specials, upcoming shows and events, visit paragoncasinoresort.com or call (318) 253-1946.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become the most entertaining gaming destination in the South.

The facilities feature an impressive lineup of luxury amenities and attractions. The 64.000 square foot gaming floor offers over 1,000 slot machines including both Vegas-style and bingo-style slot machines. The resort features more than 500 rooms and suites; a full-service spa and salon; an 18-hole golf course with a fully stocked pro-shop and grillroom; an indoor tropical pool; a soaring bayou-themed atrium complete with a live alligator habitat; a three-screen cinema; restaurants; bars; top rated RV resort; Cyber Quest arcade and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space including an expansive showroom hosting concerts and conventions. Over the years, Paragon Casino Resort has made a significant economic impact on central Louisiana. Currently, Paragon employs over 700 associates. To book a stay at Paragon Casino Resort or learn more, call (318) 253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946 or visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com. Follow Paragon on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.