Marksville man killed in weekend boating accident in Lac Tete de Bouef

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a weekend boating accident that killed 38-year-old Vidal J. Martinez of Marksville.

His body was recovered from Lac Tete de Boeuf in the Spring Bayou Wildlife Management Area late Friday, authorities said.

According to a survivor, he and Martinez were in a 16-foot aluminum boat when it started taking on water and capsized.

The survivor was able to swim to the shore however Martinez went under and did not resurface, the LDWF said.

An official cause of death will be determined through an autopsy, according to the LDWF

Martinez and the survivor were not wearing personal flotation devices when the boat capsized, they said.