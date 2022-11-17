ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Today, November 17th, the family of Derrick Kittling, Alexandria civilian slain by a Rapides Parish deputy, will be leading a march and press conference with Attorney Ben Crump and Attorney Ron Haley. The demonstration will initiate at the Alexandria City Hall where participants are march to the Rapides Parish Court House premises, where the attorneys Haley and Crump will call for the immediate release of the officer’s body and dash camera footage from the Rapides deputy involved shooting on November 6th. This event will be from 3pm-5pm.

On the evening of November 7th, Kittling’s family felt the support of their community as nearly 100 people gathered near the scene of the incident and cried out for justice in melody with speaking community leaders: Tony Brown, Rev. Randy Harris, and Harry Hayes. They expressed the community’s levels of mistrust in the LSP, RPSO, their law enforcement tactics, and the meaning behind that. “Derrick could’ve been you, or me, or one of your babies,” rang Reverend Harris with a statistic the event’s present community understood all too well. He then called on the release of RPSO’s video footage of last week’s shooting incident.

Nearly a week later, Kittling’s family, team, and community continue to ask law enforcement agencies for the release of video evidence and a transparent investigation conducted by Louisiana State Police.

