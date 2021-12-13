VERNON PARISH, La. – On December 12, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 at Louisiana Highway 8. This crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Linda G. Sterling of Many.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Sterling, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, Sterling failed to stop at the stop sign as she approached Louisiana Highway 28. As a result, the Equinox traveled across both travel lanes, exited the roadway, impacted a ditch embankment and overturned.

Sterling, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 56 fatal crashes resulting in 58 deaths.