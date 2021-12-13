AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – On December 10, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 114 near Louisiana Highway 1186. This crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Davey J. Lambert of Mansura.

The initial investigation revealed a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Lambert, was westbound on Louisiana Highway 114. For reasons still under investigation, Lambert crossed the centerlines, entered into the eastbound travel lane and struck an eastbound 2006 Honda Odyssey head-on. After the initial impact, the Hyundai continued into a private driveway and struck a 2021 Ford Expedition that was parked, but occupied.

Lambert, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Honda, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The occupant of the Ford, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 57 fatalities.