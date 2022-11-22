ALEXANDRIA, La, (WNTZ) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser spoke at the Alexandria Rotary Club today to celebrate this year’s graduates of Leadership Central Louisiana and highlight the efforts of the Louisiana Office of Tourism.

The Lt. Governor was the guest of the LSUA College of Business and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce which hosts the annual leadership program. Each November, the Alexandria Rotary Club recognizes the graduates.

Twenty-seven area business and community leaders were among those graduating from the eight-month leadership program running from March to November. The mission of Leadership CenLA is to identify and empower emerging leaders who can influence the future of central Louisiana.

“Leadership CenLA gives our emerging leaders an in-depth look at issues impacting central Louisiana as well as the wonderful benefits of living here,” says Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business and Director of Leadership CenLA. “It is an opportunity to develop their leadership skills while engaging with thought leaders from local businesses and the community,” he added.

Nungesser is a champion for education in Louisiana including professional educational opportunities like LSUA’s Leadership CenLA. After congratulating and encouraging the graduates of the program, Nungesser pitched the virtues of Louisiana culture by noting that between 2016 and 2020, he and his team guided the state to four consecutive years of record tourism numbers. They are working diligently to help Louisiana recover from the economic impact of the Covid pandemic.

Written by Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business