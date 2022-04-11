ALEXANDRIA, La. – LSUA’s Micah Pond has seen her dreams become reality. Pond was selected to compete on her native Bermuda’s senior women’s national soccer team in the CONCACAF qualifiers.

Bermuda is competing in Group C. The team faced Jamaica (lost 4-0) and the Cayman Islands (tied 1-1) in February. Bermuda fell to the Dominican Republic 1-0 on Friday and is set to take on Grenada on Tuesday, April 12, at 5 pm.

The CONCACAF qualifiers determine the teams which will compete in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. Six of the thirty teams in the qualifiers advance to the tournament in July.

The matches will conclude the first round of World Cup and Olympic qualifying and will determine the six teams that will advance to the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship, where they will join the United States and Canada.

“Everyone associated with the LSUA soccer program is extremely excited and proud of Micah,” LSUA Women’s Soccer Coach Mark Hammond said. “She is a fantastic person and player who deserves the opportunities she is receiving. We will all be watching and cheering her on.”

This past season for the Generals, Pond played in and started ten matches. She scored one goal and had one assist on the season, both of which came against The University of the Southwest in October.

You can watch the 2022 CONCACAF W Qualifiers live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Written by Adam Lord, LSUA Division of Strategic Communications

Photo credit – Cameron Mosely, LSUA Division of Strategic Communications