ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Deron Thaxton to Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration and Chief Financial Officer.

Thaxton has served as the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administrative Services and CFO since 2014, though he began his career at LSUA in 2003. The new titles and associated job duties include expanded responsibilities above and beyond a traditional Vice Chancellor position. In addition to CFO duties, Thaxton will provide executive leadership in the administration of campus operations and increase the level of direct support he provides to the Office of the Chancellor.

Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor, said, “Deron has the proven leadership qualities and abilities that are needed for this role, and I feel confident he will continue to make tremendous contributions that will help us achieve programming excellence and enrollment growth in the years ahead.”

Over the last twenty years, Thaxton has held various key roles, including Computing Services Director, Executive Director of IET Services, Chief Information Officer, and Financial Aid Director. Thaxton’s commitment to excellence and his vast experience in higher education management have significantly contributed to LSUA’s growth and success.

Under Thaxton’s stewardship, LSUA has experienced a substantial transformation. Notably, the fall semester of 2014 marked a turning point, with a 22% increase in total enrollment compared to the previous year. Since then, LSUA has witnessed a remarkable surge, with fall 2022 recording the highest enrollment in its history at 4,278 students—a 91.6% increase over the years. Furthermore, LSUA’s university auxiliary and restricted accounts have grown from a combined $200,000 in fiscal year 2014 to a stable $9M this past year, solidifying the university’s financial strength and stability.

Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement and fellow member of the Senior Leadership Team, expressed her support saying, “Deron is a critical piece of the LSUA team and well respected across campus. His vision and oversight have put LSUA in the healthiest financial position it enjoys today and set the stage for record-breaking enrollments. He is extremely deserving of this promotion.”

Of his new role, Thaxton commented, “So much has changed at LSUA over the past 20 years, but one thing that has remained constant is the supportive family environment we experience every day. I take immense pride in being a part of the remarkable growth we have achieved as an institution. Looking ahead, I am excited to contribute my efforts toward our goal of reaching 5,000 students by 2025 and doing everything in my capacity to ensure LSUA remains the university of choice for our employees and students.”

LSUA’s administration, staff, and faculty expressed excitement towards the promotion of Thaxton to the new roles and responsibilities, demonstrating confidence in his experience and leadership to sustain and promote the university’s growth and success.

The LSUA Office of Finance and Administrative Services is primarily responsible for the stewardship and enhancement of the University’s financial, physical, and human resources. The office supports the University’s mission of instruction and public service by providing good fiscal management, accounting for the financial and physical assets, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, timely procurement and delivery of goods and services, operation of the physical plant, and oversight of other service and business functions of the institution for both on- and off-campus users.