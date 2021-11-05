LSUA’S crime rate nearly 1000% lower than national average

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A new analysis of data from the University Police of Louisiana State University of Alexandria that aggregates accurate and up-to-date crime data from 2021 finds LSUA is one of the safest communities in the region. LSUA is located nine miles southeast of Alexandria’s City Hall. With an on-campus population of nearly 2,600 on any given day, LSUA operates as a safe, close-knit community with seven full-time police officers on staff. In 2020, Raleigh-based HomeSnacks.com used Census, FBI, and OpenStreets data to rank LSUA the fourth safest campus in Louisiana.

National crime statistics used to judge the safety of a city are often based on two factors: the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents and the number of property crimes per 1,000 residents in a given year. Using the FBI’s most recent 2019 data, communities across America averaged 3.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. On average, the likelihood of begin a victim of violent crime in America was 1 in 270 in 2019. Additionally, the national average for property crimes in 2019 was 21.1 incidents per 1,000 residents. The likelihood of having a property crime committed against you was 1 in 47.

By national standards, LSUA is an incredibly safe community of students, faculty, and staff committed to providing an environment conducive to learning. Utilizing the University Police’s public records for each month of 2021, the violent crime rate on LSUA’s campus so far this year is 0.76 per 1,000 residents. The likelihood of being a victim of violent crime is 1 in 1,315. According to the police reports, the only two incidences of violent “crime” in 2021 have been physical altercations resulting in assault arrests by LSUA University Police. A violent crime rate of 0.76 is 386% lower than the national average and 31% lower than the fifty safest cities in America.

The likelihood of being a victim of property crime at LSUA in 2021 is 1 in 658, with the data evidencing a property crime rate of 1.52 per 1,000. LSUA’s property crime rate is more than 1,288% lower than the national average and 439% lower than the fifty safest cities as ranked by Safewise.com.

LSUA Police Chief Donald Collins says in a statement, “As Police Chief of LSUA, the safety and security of all who enter this campus is my focus. It makes me feel good to know students, parents, visitors, and all employed here feel safe and secure in this environment. Our law enforcement officers maintain the highest respect for all who enter campus, and we take ultimate pride in our LSUA community. This campus is our extended home, and home is where we all feel safe. Our main mission is to serve and protect…every day, seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day, all year long.”