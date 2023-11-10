ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Group of Cenla (YPG) have announced the 2023 class of CENLA 4WARD and Central Louisiana’s “4 Under 40” award winners. LSUA Vice Chancellor of Student Engagement Abbey Bain and Marketing Coordinator Chase Dyess were both honored at this year’s event.

The CENLA 4Ward program, a joint initiative of YPG and the Chamber, is dedicated to celebrating individuals under 40 years of age who embody the four pillars that propel communities forward: community involvement, industry impact, leadership and professional distinction, and unwavering passion and perseverance.

2023 YPG President, Dustin Campbell, said, “It is so important to reward and recognize the achievements of individuals such as these to not only encourage continued excellence but also to motivate future young leaders in our area.”

Abbey Bain, Ph.D., is the Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement at LSUA. She received the highest honor of being named one of the “4 Under 40” awardees. In her role on campus, Bain is dedicated to cultivating a positive and inclusive learning environment, ensuring that all 5,104 students feel valued and supported. One of her nominators described her as possessing “infectious enthusiasm” in her commitment to her work.

Bain extends her passion for Central Louisiana by advocating for professional development and empowerment, particularly for women, in the local business community. Her active involvement in volunteer and board member positions showcases her dedication to enhancing the region’s business landscape. As a young leader in academia, Bain’s role as Vice Chancellor is an impressive achievement, reflecting her status as a statewide benchmark of success within the LSU system and beyond.

LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil beamed, “Dr. Bain is an amazing, inspirational leader on our campus. Her hard work supporting LSUA’s students and supporting continued campus growth has resulted in record-breaking enrollment and larger graduating classes entering the workforce. The future of higher education in Central Louisiana is indeed in good hands with leaders like Abbey. She is a blessing to our campus and our region!”

Chase Dyess, MBA, is the Marketing Coordinator in the LSUA Division of Strategic Communications and founder of Dyess Designs. He was honored as a CENLA 4Ward Nominee. Chase’s unwavering community involvement through multiple organizations showcases his dedication to elevating businesses, institutions, and groups across Central Louisiana.

His creative expertise and volunteerism have made a profound impact, particularly in the growth and success of LSUA. Chase is known for his remarkable talent, dedication, and commitment to excellence. His work consistently reflects the highest quality, innovation, and impact.

Adam Lord, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications at LSUA, said, “Chase has consistently demonstrated unparalleled creativity, dedication, and commitment to excellence in his role. He is a gifted graphic designer and marketing professional whose artistic acumen can be seen across campus and throughout the region. He approaches each task with enthusiasm, always striving to surpass expectations and deliver results that leave a lasting impact.”

The Central Louisiana community and LSUA are fortunate to have individuals like Abbey Bain and Chase Dyess, who continue to inspire and uplift the region through their remarkable leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

For more information about the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and YPG’s CENLA 4Ward Awards, please visit https://ypgcenla.org/.