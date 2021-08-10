LSUA welcomes new athletic director

ALEXANDRIA, LA— Pending LSU Board of Supervisors’ approval, LSUA would like to introduce their new Director of Athletics, Mr. Tyler Unsicker!

Mr. Unsicker joins the LSUA Athletic Department from his previous post as the Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Central Washington University. (CWU) in Ellensburg, Washington where he has served since 2015. While at CWU, Tyler was responsible for Marketing, sponsorships, ticket office, facilities, and event operations. He also taught classes in Sport Marketing and Sponsorship and Sport Revenue Generation.

Prior to his time at CWU, he was the Assistant Athletic Director at University of North Alabama where he held similar roles of marketing and sponsorships, ticket office, facilities, and event operations. Tyler has also served in a variety of positions in Athletics at Brigham Young University, Utah Valley University, University of Northern Colorado, the American Junior Golf Association, Briar Cliff University, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

Tyler earned his Master of Science in Sports Administration from the University of Northern Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Recreation Management from Brigham Young University. He and his wife, Lynae, have four sons and a daughter and are looking forward to join the LSUA family.

“All of us at LSUA are very excited about Tyler joining the LSUA family. His extensive experience will help him hit the ground running and advance the student student athlete experience as well as improve overall student life on campus,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil.

In a statement received from the upcoming Athletic Director, Tyler said, “My family and I are extremely excited to join the LSUA family. I am honored to be offered this special opportunity to lead the Generals athletic program and look forward to helping our student-athletes on their path to graduation and winning championships.”

Mr. Unsicker will begin his position as Athletic Director at LSUA on September 1, 2021.