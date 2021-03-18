LSUA to virtually perform The Bard’s Bounty

ALEXANDRIA, La – The Louisiana State University of Alexandria Empty Space Players will present “The Bard’s Bounty 2021,” a digital program of Shakespeare’s soliloquies and monologues.

The presentation will be filmed and posted on LSUA’s website in early April for all to watch, free of charge.

LSUA Director of Theatre Robert Harper has chosen this venue due to crowd restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Empty Space Players has been absent from the Central Louisiana stage for over a year due to the coronavirus,” Harper said. “This was a way to offer a safe opportunity for students, faculty, and community members to participate in a theatrical production, and it has been very rewarding. I think those who view the program are in for a treat!”

Bard’s Bounty 2021 will offer 16 monologues and soliloquies from Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies, and history plays. The cast is composed of mostly LSUA students, with some faculty and performers from the area. Harper added that “many in the cast have never been on stage before, and as daunting as Shakespeare can be, they have worked extremely hard to bring these ‘jewels of the theatre’ to life.”

Bard’s Bounty 2021 will be posted on the LSUA website shortly after Easter. Empty Space Player’s next production will be Doubt: A Parable, to be performed in the Richard Gwartney Theatre in November.