LSUA to hold Spring Commencement in one ceremony

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Louisiana State University of Alexandria is pleased to announce that the Spring 2021 Commencement will be held in one ceremony. In celebration of over 280 graduates, it will be an exciting time for those graduates and their families. All necessary safety precautions will be taken.

WHO: LSUA

WHAT: 2021 Spring Commencement

WHEN: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Rapides Parish Coliseum, 5600 Coliseum Boulevard, Alexandria, LA 71303

WHY: In celebration of over 280 graduates back in one ceremony at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.