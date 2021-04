ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Delgado Community College in New Orleans have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a 2+2 business program.

The MOU seeks to provide assistance to students transferring to LSUA who have earned an Associate of Science in Business Administration from Delgado. These students that meet LSUA’s admission requirements will be able to transfer 60 credit hours of work and be enrolled in the College of Business’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.