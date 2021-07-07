LSUA student earns national certificate in Principles of Public Relations

ALEXANDRIA, LA — Communication studies/public relations graduate, Anaice Hackett of Scott, LA

has become the first LSUA student to earn the Certificate in Principles of Public Relations

through the Universal Accreditation Board (UAB), which includes nine participating public

relations professional organizations from across the United States and Puerto Rico. The

Certificate in Principles of Public Relations is an entry-level certificate designed to demonstrate

a fundamental level of knowledge for graduates entering the public relations profession.

Hackett is a graduate of Tuerlings Catholic High School and is currently enrolled in a

communication graduate program in Lafayette.

Anaice Hacket & Melissa LaBorde

“The Certificate in Principles of Public Relations gives emerging professionals a competitive edge

in the job market,” said Melissa C. LaBorde, APR, associate professor of communication studies

and faculty coordinator for the Certificate. “It distinguishes them as a rising professional among

their peers who understands the core elements of strategic communication and real-world

application of important concepts. I am so proud of Ana.”

LaBorde is among a small group of public relations professionals who developed the Certificate

in the Principles of Public Relations program. LSUA is one of three Louisiana universities that

currently have faculty coordinators to offer the program joining Loyola and LSU-Baton Rouge.

“As a 5-year member of the UAB, this is very special for me,” LaBorde said. “I was honored to be

part of the workgroup that developed the program. I continue to work on technical reviews and

item writing, so to have our first student earn the Certificate brings the process full circle.”

The UAB administers several programs to promote lifelong learning in the public relations

profession, including Accreditation in Public Relations (APR), a designation earned by

professionals that demonstrates competency in the knowledge, skills and abilities required to practice public relations effectively and strategically. The Certificate helps set the stage for

students to think about the APR and other opportunities to grow as a professional through the

course of their career.

To qualify for the Certificate examination, students must (a) be within six months of graduation

(before or after) from an accredited college or university whose undergraduate or master’s

degree is in public relations or a related area of study; AND (b) be members or affiliate members

of the Public Relations Student Society of America or student member of another UAB

Participating Organization, such as the Florida Public Relations Association or the Southern

Public Relations Federation; AND (c) complete a campus-based Certificate preparatory course or

the Certificate in Principles of Public Relations Online Study Course.

Examination topics include strategic planning (research, planning, implementation and

evaluation process), media relations, communication models and theories, information

technology, and ethics and laws.

More information about the Certificate and the UAB is available at http://www.prcertificate.org