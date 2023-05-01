ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Public Relations Association of Louisiana-Central Chapter has named Adam Lord, Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Assistant Vice Chancellor for the Division of Strategic Communications, as this year’s Practitioner of the Year.

Adam Lord Practitioner of the Year

“Lord manages a small and cohesive ‘dream team’ of 3 professionals focused on external comms, design and content creation, communication strategy, and social media monitoring for the fastest growing public university in the state,” according to the award nomination packet. “His work supports the chancellor’s goal of 5,000 students by 2025 as he leads the charge to prioritize the campus communication efforts to support recruitment, retention, and growth. He’s done this in a way that has maximized efforts and kept the group laser-focused on the LSUA strategic plan.”

“Under Lord’s leadership, every communication can be tied back to the 5,000 by 2025 goal,´ the nomination continues. “LSUA’s award-winning Your Future Without Limits campaign has garnered tremendous results and strong visibility for the university within the community. He and his team of Marketing Coordinator Chase Dyess and Multimedia Coordinator Nathan Parish have effectively told the LSUA story across all media platforms and have contributed to consecutive years of enrollment growth. They streamlined the campus process for design requests and have empowered employees to independently create materials with templates and a semi-automated approval process to ensure brand consistency. Just recently, the team created a new LSUA magazine to further highlight the university’s faculty, staff and students.”

In addition to his role in Strategic Communication, Lord also teaches as an adjunct faculty member in the Department of History, Political Science and Disaster Science. He recently reworked his graduate thesis into a book about Ukrainian nationalism titled Forging a Nation: A History of Ukrainian Nationalism and Russia’s Territorial Claims in Eastern Europe.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Adam and his team do a great job on a daily basis of keeping our messaging on brand and telling the LSUA story to our community,” said LSUA Chancellor, Dr. Paul Coreil. “We are glad to have him on our great team and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

The Practitioner of the Year is presented annually to a communication professional in Louisiana who has distinguished themselves through their work over the past year. It is PRAL-Central’s highest honor.