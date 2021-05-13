LSUA Spring 2021 Commencement

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria will award over 260 degrees at the 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony. Graduation will take place on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Over 30 students graduating will receive a prestigious Latin Honor Cord for either summa cum laude, magna cum laude, or cum laude.

Additionally, the recipients of the Highest Academic Achievement award will be announced. This goes to the graduate with the highest grade point average for an associate degree and a baccalaureate degree.

“We know that this has been a tumultuous year for all of our students; however, we are excited to celebrate our graduates who stuck it out and did not allow significant obstacles to get in the way of their dreams,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “We have all been amazed and inspired by this special group of graduates who have exhibited extreme resilience in the face of adversity. They are indeed an exceptional group that will forever be remembered.”

To view the livestream of the commencement ceremony, visit the LSUA webpage or click here. To view or download the commencement program which includes the names of all graduates, click here.