ALEXAMDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a remarkable demonstration of growth and commitment to excellence, Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is thrilled to announce that it has surpassed its ambitious goal of enrolling 5,000 undergraduate students by 2025, a full two years ahead of schedule. As of the Fall 2023 semester, the university proudly serves 5,104 students, further cementing its status as the fastest-growing public university in Louisiana.

LSUA has bucked the trend of a nationwide downturn in undergraduate enrollments. The Fall 2023 enrollment figures reveal an unprecedented 24% increase compared to the previous year, translating to a net growth of 993 students. This surge includes a nearly 6% uptick in on-campus enrollments and a nearly 40% rise in students opting for 100% online programs. Students transferring to LSUA from other institutions increased by an incredible 49.2% over last year.

The enrollment of first-time freshmen, generally including recent high school graduates aged 18-21, increased by 17%. This year’s freshmen class of 475 marks the 3rd largest since admission standards were increased in 2007 and is the largest in the last eight years. Moreover, the class of 2027 comes in with the highest average ACT composite and highest high school GPA of all time.

This year’s student body comes to LSUA from places far and wide. The number of international students increased by 21%, now representing 38 countries. LSUA has students from 46 states. And, for the first time in its history, all 64 of Louisiana’s parishes are represented.

“Three years ago, we set an ambitious target of reaching an enrollment of 5,000 students at LSUA by 2025… Surpassing this goal two years ahead of schedule is a remarkable achievement that fills our entire team with pride,” shared LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “Emerging as the fastest-growing 4-year university in Louisiana underscores the outstanding education and value that LSUA provides to students not only from our region but also across the state and the nation. Achieving this ambitious milestone reflects the excellence of our faculty and staff, and the unwavering support of the entire Central Louisiana community, who have displayed remarkable dedication to our regional workforce development objectives, which are critical to our broader regional economy.”

Shelly Gill, the Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management, remarked on this milestone, stating, “LSUA has tirelessly worked to redefine the higher education landscape in Central Louisiana. Our approach, characterized by personalized support from admissions to class selection, ensures that students are adeptly guided through the enrollment process.”

Additionally, the Division of Student Engagement has been instrumental in fostering a vibrant on-campus experience, orchestrating a range of events from cheering on Generals athletics teams to the community favorite Generals Jam and Tank Fest. These opportunities have transformed LSUA into a school of choice, contributing to a notable 65% retention of first-to-second-year students. This vibrant campus life is reflected in the 100% occupancy rate at The Oaks, LSUA’s on-campus housing facility.

This period of exponential growth, culminating in a record-setting graduating class in the 2022-2023 school year, stands as a testament to the dedication and hard work of every staff and faculty member at LSUA. Their unwavering commitment to the university’s educational mission has played a pivotal role in elevating LSUA to new heights.