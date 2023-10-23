ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is set to host a crucial event to empower local entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources they need for business success. The event, titled the SBA Lender Match, is scheduled for November 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, situated at 1118 3rd Street in downtown Alexandria.

The SBA Lender Match event, organized in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office, and local and regional lenders, aims to provide entrepreneurs and business owners with a comprehensive overview of the diverse lending products available to support their financial needs for startup and expansion endeavors.

This in-person workshop offers attendees the unique opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and various lending institutions. These conversations can be instrumental in securing the necessary funding for turning business dreams into reality.

A light continental breakfast will be provided, allowing attendees to network and share insights with fellow entrepreneurs.

Register Today

Participation in the SBA Lender Match event is free, but registration is required. To secure your spot, please register at the provided link. For more details about the event, visit the official website at www.louisianasbdc.org/training.

About

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center is an invaluable program sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration, in partnership with Louisiana Economic Development (LED). This initiative is hosted by the LSUA College of Business, underpinning its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the local community.

For further information, visit www.louisianasbdc.org or reach out to them directly at 318-545-5077. Don’t miss this opportunity to take your business to new heights; register today to explore the world of possibilities in the realm of business lending.