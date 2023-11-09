ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a move aimed at bolstering local businesses, the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) at LSUA is set to host a crucial event, the SBA Lender Match, offering a valuable opportunity for business owners to connect with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and regional lenders. This event is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon at the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, located at 1118 3rd Street in downtown Alexandria.

The focus of the SBA Lender Match event is to provide business owners with a comprehensive overview of various lending products tailored to support both startup ventures and expansion projects. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office, and local/regional lenders will be present to engage with attendees, offering insights and guidance on securing the necessary funding for their business endeavors.

The event will feature one-on-one conversations with these key stakeholders, allowing business owners to gain valuable insights and establish connections crucial for their financial needs. To ensure a productive and informative session, a light continental breakfast will be provided, fostering a conducive environment for networking and collaboration.

While the SBA Lender Match event is free, registration is required to secure a spot. Interested individuals can register at this SBA Lender Match webpage. Additional information about the event can be found at www.louisianasbdc.org/training.

The LSBDC, a program supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Louisiana Economic Development (LED), is hosted by the LSUA College of Business. For further details about the LSBDC, interested parties can visit www.louisianasbdc.org or contact them directly at 318-545-5077.

This event underscores the LSBDC’s commitment to fostering the growth and success of local businesses by providing them with access to crucial resources and opportunities. Business owners and entrepreneurs in the region are encouraged to take advantage of this invaluable event to explore funding options and propel their businesses to new heights.