ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is thrilled to announce the exceptional achievement of its undergraduate elementary education program, which has been awarded an A+ grade for its commitment to effective instruction in the science of reading. This prestigious recognition comes from the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ), a trusted organization that evaluates teacher preparation programs nationwide.

The A+ grade affirms LSUA’s position as one of the leading institutions in the country for equipping future teachers with the essential knowledge and skills to teach reading proficiently. The university’s undergraduate elementary education program has been commended for its comprehensive approach to ensuring that aspiring educators are well-prepared to deliver high-quality reading instruction in their classrooms.

“The LSUA School of Education has always focused on the science of teaching reading in all of its teacher preparation programs,” said Director of the LSUA School of Education Arlene A. Duos, Ph.D.. “We will continue to seek opportunities to advance and enhance our reading instruction so that our teacher candidates can address the diverse needs of all learners.”

As Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, shared in response to the new NCTQ findings: “This report confirms what educators have been saying for years: To help our students become joyful and confident readers, we must understand that teaching reading is not just an art, but also a science. Teachers have clamored for the tools, skills, and supports to enhance their reading instruction and help them reach all children, including those who struggle to read, especially students with dyslexia and English Language Learners.”

The NCTQ’s Teacher Prep Review: Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction report compares LSUA’s elementary education program to other institutions in Louisiana and nationwide. It offers valuable insights into the program’s strengths and areas for potential growth. LSUA’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education received an A+ grade, emphasizing the program’s exceptional quality in preparing teachers to deliver effective reading instruction.

LSUA remains dedicated to continuous improvement, and the university encourages its teacher preparation faculty and staff to explore the detailed program analysis provided by the NCTQ. This analysis offers valuable guidance on enhancing coursework and providing additional opportunities for practice in scientifically based reading instruction.

Furthermore, LSUA recognizes the importance of addressing the diverse needs of struggling readers, students with dyslexia, English Language Learners, and students who speak language varieties other than mainstream English. While this aspect of the analysis was not factored into the grading, LSUA encourages its faculty to review the scoring rubric included in the program analysis to identify potential areas for further instruction.

For more information on National Council on Teacher Quality program to enhance reading instruction, please visit www.nctq.org.