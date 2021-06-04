LSUA repeats as lowest in-state tuition

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria has once again been ranked as having the lowest in-state tuition by UniversityHQ.

LSUA also received this recognition in 2020, marking a stellar year for the university.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, LSUA has been recognized for its affordable tuition while achieving back-to-back record-breaking enrollment.

“We are so proud to receive this recognition again. Through a pandemic, two hurricanes, and a tornado, we have maintained our student-centered approach. We are proud to be able to provide a top-notch education at a price that any student can afford. We strive to ensure all have access to a quality baccalaureate degree, and this ranking validates our efforts,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

Currently, Fall 2021 applications are up over the previous year and are still available for anyone looking to apply. To apply, visit www.lsua.edu/admissions/apply.