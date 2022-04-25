ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Center for Opportunity, Research, and Experiential Learning (CORE) at LSUA has published the newest edition of The Oak Leaf, 2(1).

The Oak Leaf, LSUA’s undergraduate journal of teaching and research, is an open-access, peer-reviewed journal acknowledging the achievements of LSUA students in all areas of teaching and research. The newest edition was released in mid-April and is available at www.lsua.edu/the-oak-leaf. This issue of the journal includes book reviews, scientific research, literary criticism from undergraduates, and examples of scholarship from senior faculty members.

The Rapides Parish Library Downtown Branch will host a roundtable discussion on “Mentorship and Publication” at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 4. The event will be moderated by the LSUA English and Humanities Dept. Chair, Dr. Holly Wilson. Authors whose work is published in the latest edition of The Leaf will join in to talk about how they worked with a faculty member to prepare their articles for publication.