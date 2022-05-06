Photo credit – LSUA Media

ALEXANDRIA, La. – LSUA held the 4th annual Scholar Day at LSUA this week with 122 students presenting undergraduate research.

Photo credit – LSUA Media

Scholar Day is a one-day event highlighting the scholarly achievements of LSUA students and faculty. This multidisciplinary event celebrates the scholarship and creative activity happening in classrooms across LSUA. Students work with a faculty mentor during the semester to conduct a research project inspired by course material or personal interests within their major. The culmination of this work is the presentation at Scholar Day. Student presentations included poster presentations, submitted scholarly papers, and oral presentations, and there were several lunch-and-learn sessions with LSUA faculty.

Undergraduate scholarship on display this year ranged across many disciplines from nursing and biological sciences to education and psychology. Lia Richardson asked, “Does being in or out of season affect student-athletes’ GPA?” Jude Soileau considered the impact of extroversion on a student’s willingness to participate in campus activities. Kayla Sasser looked at end-of-life care in the ICU by researching the effects of nurse and family roles in decision-making. Alexandria Floyd presented, “Implementing Explicit Vocabulary Strategies to Facilitate Student Learning.” These were just four of the 122 incredibly insightful topics researched!

Judges from the community, faculty, and staff scored presentations throughout the day. Scholar Day culminated with the awards for Outstanding Presentations.

The winners for Outstanding Oral Presentation were:

Marketing and Management – Kristina Fuller

Allied Health – Raegan Grimm, Myra Johnson, Grace Yerby, and Mackenna Middlebrooks

English – Bethany Bonnette, Madyson Futch, and Madison White

Communications Studies – Anthony Collins

Biology – Alina Chaisson

Mathematics – Austin Manuel, Shinji Hain, and Jordan Beard

Criminal Justice – Celeste Clause

History – Tanek Mouser

Psychology – Chency Scull

The winners for Outstanding Poster Presentation were:

Allied Health – Rebecca Robinson

Education – Maddie Brodelon, Kimberly Mojica, and Caroline Stallings

Nursing – Kayla Sasser, Lindsey Arsement, and Veronica Loftus

Communications Studies – Mira Parks

Biology – Ashley Barnhill

Chemistry – Faith McCauley

Psychology – Jude Soileau, Logan Duff, Gavin Janise, Micah Duvall, and Clayton Hyssop