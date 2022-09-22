ALEXANDRIA – LSUA’s psychology degree has been ranked the #2 most affordable online psychology offering by an accredited institution in a nationwide survey by Best Universities.

Louisiana State University of Alexandria is successfully giving students a great education with convenient options and approaches. Their psychology program has been named the highest-ranked online degree in Louisiana and #2 nationally. Students have also ranked this program with a five-star score that has given it a reputation for being one of the best colleges for psychology. The program consists of valuable studies in subjects like mental health, research methodology, and human behavior. By completing these courses, students are prepared for a diverse array of professions that will help them become leaders in a field that can truly make a difference. General and elective coursework is offered for students who are studying for a degree. Undecided students are also encouraged to enroll in classes to test the waters of psychology. Students can expect to engage in independent and guided studies that include enlightening research with their professors.

Psychology is a complex and rapidly-expanding field that has benefitted the human family since it was accepted as an academic discipline in 1879. Those interested in neuropsychology, therapy, psychopathology, or anything in between, can obtain a degree in an area of concentration of psychology and pursue a career in those fields.

Mary Treuting, Dean of the College of Social Sciences is pleased that students have recognized the advantages of a quality educational program at an affordable price. Treuting said, “LSUA is dedicated to ensuring students are well prepared for careers and/or graduate study and can confidently take knowledge into their future endeavors.”

Best Universities has compiled a list of some of the most affordable online psychology degrees out there. These schools offer programs in convenient online formats that ensure you will receive the most high-quality college experience while advancing toward a lifelong career in psychology.

The top ten most affordable online colleges for psychology degrees include: Fayetteville State University, Louisiana State University of Alexandria, University of Alaska-Fairbanks, American Public University System, Columbia Southern University, Clayton State University, Tennessee State University, Fort Hays State University, Valdosta State University, and the University of the Cumberlands.

All schools considered for these rankings are regionally or nationally accredited, offer at least one fully online psychology degree (with no more than two weeks of required in-person work), and were collected from official accrediting agency websites. All data was sourced from the U.S. Department of Education National Center for Education Statistics survey, CollegeScorecard.gov, and BLS.gov.