ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSUA is excited to announce the application for the second class of the SPERO program is now open!

The SPERO program is open to young people between the ages of 18 and 28 who have an identified developmental or intellectual disability; completed high school with a high school diploma, career diploma, or equivalent; and are ineligible for regular college admission.

Students admitted to the program will audit some college-level classes; take special program classes designed to improve their daily living skills, interpersonal skills, and employment skills; participate in on-campus events and activities; and receive vocational training either on campus or at approved off-campus venues. Upon completion of the program, each student will be awarded a Certificate of Achievement and receive assistance in finding useful employment in the CENLA area.

The application form can be downloaded by clicking on the link below:

http://www.lsua.edu/…/2023-2024-spero-application-form…

Please ensure that all sections of the form are completed. The form, along with any additional documents requested, must be mailed by April 28, 2023. Completed Recommendation Forms should be sent by separate mail no later than April 28, 2023. The Recommendation Form is provided on pages 18-20 of the Application Form.

All application documents should be mailed to the address below:

SPERO Program

Office of Academic Affairs

Louisiana State University at Alexandria

Mulder Hall, Room 130

8100 Highway 71 South

Alexandria, LA 71302

Please be aware that a limited number of students will be accepted for Fall 2023.

For more information, contact SPERO Director Brittany Soden at bsoden@lsua.edu. If you would like to donate to SPERO, visit https://www.lsuafoundation.org/form.