ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The LSUA Athletic Department has named Nebraska’s Central Community College coach Billy Perkins as its second women’s basketball head coach in program history.

LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker announced Thursday, “We are thrilled to have a coach with Billy’s character, passion, and commitment to our student-athletes as we strive to reach the next level of success for LSUA women’s basketball. Coach Perkins and his family will be a welcomed addition to Alexandria and LSUA.”

Perkins spent five seasons at CCC and is coming off an eight-win improvement over the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. He will be introduced at a press conference to be set at a later date.

“First of all, I would like to thank Chancellor Paul Coreil, Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker, and the committee for giving me the opportunity to be a part of LSUA,” Perkins said. “I am so humbled to be able to lead the women’s basketball program, and I am excited to get to work. My family and I feel very blessed to be part of such a great campus and community.”

A native Texan, Perkins has recruiting ties to the state. The one Texan currently on the Generals’ roster is guard Haley Gaytan. This past season, he led the CCC Raiders to an NJCAA Region IX DII Runner-up finish. His most successful season with CCC was in 2019-2020, leading the Raiders to a Region IX regular season and tournament championship.

Perkins was previously named Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Overall, with the Raiders, he coached nine All-NCCAC players, nine NJCAA DII All-Region IX players, and seven All-Region Tournament players. He made the conference tournament championship game in four of his five seasons with CCC.

Perkins received his undergraduate degree from West Texas A&M University and a master’s degree from Sul Ross State University. He and his wife Celesta have four children.