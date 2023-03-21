ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSU of Alexandria’s Director of Athletics, Tyler Unsicker, announced that Larry Cordaro will not return as Men’s Basketball head coach next season.

“I want to thank Coach Cordaro for the incredible job he has done building our men’s basketball team into the successful program it is today,” Unsicker said. “We appreciate all of the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university during his nine years at LSUA.”

Cordaro was the first head coach in LSUA men’s basketball history, leading them to the NAIA National Championship game in 2017 and compiling an overall record of 224-50, going 107-10 at home and leading them to 8 NAIA National Tournaments.

“I’m grateful for my time at LSUA. From starting a program from scratch and taking it to a national power, much was accomplished,” said Cordaro. “Not only did we have a positive impact on many young men but the Alexandria community as well. We are also proud that the LSUA enrollment grew more than 30% during the rise of the LSUA men’s basketball program. After building this strong tradition, I am looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

LSUA Women’s Basketball head coach Billy Perkins will serve as interim head coach.