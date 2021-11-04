LSUA launches public phase of campaign to raise $10M for a transformational Student Success Center on LSUA’s campus.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The LSUA Foundation is launching the public phase of the Fierce for LSUA campaign to raise $10M for a transformational Student Success Center on LSUA’s campus. The Foundation and Fierce for LSUA committee began work on the project in September of 2019. Throughout the fall of 2019 and early part of 2020, the committee solicited donations from a number of local businesses and organizations who support the goal of providing a state-of-the-art center where students can access Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising, First Year Experience, and Career Development services under one roof. In March of 2021, a public-private partnership was established with the State of Louisiana, netting a $5M match pledge from the state legislature.

After the state match and solicited funding drives, the LSUA Foundation is seeking buy-in from LSUA faculty and staff as well as members of the Central Louisiana community to close the remaining $2M gap. Faculty and staff have the opportunity to invest in the legacy project through a one-time donation, recurring pledge commitment, or monthly payroll deductions. Members of the public who wish to contribute to a facility that will transform the function of LSUA’s student services can donate at www.lsuafoundation.org/form.

The outpouring of financial and political support from the local community and state legislature reassures LSUA of the vital role it plays in Central Louisiana. As the campus grows to accommodate the changing needs of students, area businesses, schools, non-profits, and other organizations will reap the reward of well-educated graduates deeply committed to the success of Central Louisiana.