ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSUA is excited to announce the SPERO program will launch in Fall 2022. The university is now accepting applications from prospective students.

The SPERO program is open to young people between the ages of 18 and 28 who have an identified developmental disability; completed high school with a high school diploma, career diploma, or equivalent; and are, otherwise, ineligible for regular college admission.

Students admitted to the program will audit some college-level classes; take special program classes designed to improve their daily living skills, interpersonal skills, and employment skills; participate in on-campus events and activities; and receive vocational training either on campus or at approved off-campus venues. Upon completion of the program, each student will be awarded a Certificate of Achievement and receive assistance in finding useful employment in the CENLA area.

The application form can be downloaded here. Please ensure that all sections of the form are completed. The form, along with additional documents requested, must be mailed by April 22, 2022. Completed recommendation forms should be sent by separate mail no later than April 29, 2022. The recommendation form is provided on pages 18-20 of the application.

All application documents should be mailed to:

SPERO Program

Office of Academic Affairs

Louisiana State University at Alexandria

Mulder Hall, Room 130

8100 Highway 71 South

Alexandria, LA 71302

A limited number of students will be accepted for Fall 2022.

The SPERO program is largely funded through grants and donations. LSUA is particularly grateful to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana and the Coughlin Saunders Foundation (Alexandria, Louisiana) for their financial support of the program; and to Congresswoman Julia Letlow (Louisiana 5th Congressional District) for her help in securing federal dollars for the program. LSUA is also grateful for the many generous donations that private individuals have made to SPERO.

For more information, contact Dr. Eamon Halpin at ehalpin@lsua.edu. If you would like to donate to SPERO, visit https://www.lsuafoundation.org/form.