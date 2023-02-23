ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is excited to announce the launch of its new Career Center, designed to become the connection between academic and professional development for students. The Career Center will provide a range of services to help them explore career options, develop the skills they need to succeed in the workforce, and connect with employers.

The LSUA Career Center will offer a variety of services to students, including professional development opportunities such as workshops, career fairs, guidance, and networking. In addition, LSUA has partnered with Forage and Handshake, two leading career platforms that will provide students the possibility to learn, build and connect with employers and companies, both in Louisiana and around the United States. While Forage will be implemented in various course curricula using virtual work experience programs, Handshake will become the all-in-one network to connect with companies and find opportunities.

“Student career development and job placement is a major priority at LSUA and is strongly encouraged and supported by the LSUA Foundation,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “We are very excited to see the progress Dr. Palmer [Assistant Vice Chancellor of Holistic Education and Career Development] is making to build a strong LSUA Career Development Center that will focus not only on student academic success, but on-the-job experience and ultimate job placement in the Central Louisiana workforce with the full support of the business community.”

The Career Center is open to all LSUA students and alumni, and will soon be located in the Art Gallery. For more information, students can contact the Career Center at careerdevelopment@lsua.edu.

The 2023 Career Fair will be held Wednesday, March 1, in the Brumfield-Caffey Ballroom on LSUA’s campus from 9 am to 2 pm. This event is designed to bring together employers and students interested in connecting and exploring job opportunities in Louisiana and beyond. The Career Fair will include a variety of employers from various locations and industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, communications, and more. Businesses interested in participating should register at LSUA Career Fair.

About Louisiana State University of Alexandria

Louisiana State University of Alexandria is a publicly supported institution that provides undergraduate-level college education to the citizens of Central Louisiana. The university is a unit of the LSU System and operates under the auspices of the Louisiana Board of Regents.

Contact:

LSUA Department of Holistic Education and Career Development at careerdevelopment@lsua.edu