ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Student Government Association at LSUA is hosting its annual Generals Jam and crawfish boil on Thursday, April 7, on the LSUA quad. Enjoy live music by Johnny Earthquake and The Moondogs and have your fill of local boiled crawfish! The event begins at 5 pm.

Generals Jam is open to LSUA students, faculty, staff, and the local community. Come to campus. Eat great crawfish at a great price. Enjoy great musical entertainment.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance on the EventBright website by searching “LSUA” or at bit.ly/generalsjam. Tickets are $5 for current LSUA students, $10 for current LSUA faculty and staff, and $15 for community members. What a deal! Tickets will not be available the day of the event.