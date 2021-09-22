LSUA introduces new assistant Vice Chancellor of Strategic Communications

ALEXANDRIA, LA— LSUA is excited to welcome Mr. Adam Lord as the new Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Division of Strategic Communications.

Mr. Lord joins the LSUA Division of Strategic Communications from Propel America, where he managed branding, content creation, print and social media, and assisting in recruitment. He was also recognized in Central Louisiana’s “20 Professionals Under 40” in 2017.

Before his time at Propel America, he was the Director of Media at Alexandria Senior High School, where he held the role of teaching students how to create digital media and preparing them with the tools to do so. Adam has also served at Bolton High School, Avoyelles Public Charter School, and an adjunct instructor of history here at LSUA.

Mr. Lord earned his Master of European History from The Citadel / College of Charleston and a Bachelor of History and English from Louisiana Tech University. Adam and his wife, Megan, along with their two sons, look forward to helping connect Central Louisiana students to the tremendous benefits offered through attendance and graduation from LSUA.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Adam Lord join our dedicated team at LSUA. We feel confident that he will help us strategically communicate LSUA’s commitment to higher education opportunities across Central Louisiana and beyond,” said Chancellor Paul Coreil.

“LSUA is a dynamic institution in our community…” Mr. Lord said. “I am excited to have the chance to tell the story of LSUA, its students and faculty, and the many rich interactions with the surrounding communities.”

Mr. Lord will begin as Assistant Vice Chancellor of the Division of Strategic Communications on October 1, 2021.