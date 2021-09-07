LSUA in top ranks of best affordable psychology degree

ALEXANDRIA, LA— Louisiana State University of Alexandria has been ranked #15 for the Best Affordable Psychology Degree in the country by UniversityHQ.

“LSUA is the most affordable university in the state of Louisiana, but our programs are highly competitive with schools that charge over double our tuition,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “The Psychology program here at LSUA accomplishes great things, and these students are finding jobs after they graduate. We have faculty members that are experts in their fields, and passionate about helping our students succeed.”

Dr. Mary Treuting, Dean of the College of Social Sciences, elaborated on this accomplishment. “We are honored by this recognition. Our faculty have worked diligently to provide a robust, academically sound psychology degree, both online and in the traditional classroom. We believe it is important to meet students where they are in their higher education journey and provide an affordable, quality pathway to a college degree.”

For information on this award winning program and more, visit explore.lsua.edu.