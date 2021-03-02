LSUA hosts Take Back the Night event featuring American Activist Katie Koestner

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria will host American activist Katie Koestner as the keynote speaker during a Take Back the Night event on Monday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

As the first person to speak out about “Date Rape,” Koestner, one of the nation’s most sought-after experts on student safety and Executive Director of the Take Back the Night (TBTN) Foundation, utilizes her unfortunate real-life experience to educate college campuses on safe and healthy relationships.

Koestner came forward publicly after an alleged rape at the age of 18 that took place on the William and Mary campus in 1990. She began speaking out about her experience to raise awareness among college students. Katie has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine, The Oprah Winfrey Show, NBC Nightly News, CNBC Talk Live, CNN, Larry King Live, Good Morning America, Later Today, MSNBC, Entertainment Tonight and other national television programs.

“This will be an amazing and life-changing event for all. We know that sexual assault is a real problem in our country and it is incumbent on us as educators to ensure our students have awareness and resources to real-life issues,” said Dr. Abbey Bain, LSUA Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement. “Being able to have a figure like Katie Koestner speak to our students and community will certainly be a night to remember.”

LSUA will host several other events on campus as part of a week-long TBTN campaign to provide support to victims of sexual assault and highlight the importance of ending sexual and domestic violence.

All students, employees, and community members are welcomed to participate in the events that will be held on the LSUA campus. More information on Katie Koestner can be found by clicking here.

For a detailed schedule, visit the LSUA website or click here.