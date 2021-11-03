LSUA hosts LSU’s President Tate at Alexandria Rotary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSU System President, Dr. William Tate, was the guest of LSUA’s Chancellor Coreil at the monthly meeting of the Alexandria Rotary Club. Dr. Tate was invited to speak on his vision for LSU’s leadership in helping Louisiana “preserve the past” and “protect the future.” To this end, Dr. Tate envisions the LSU System creating world-class programs in cyber security, coastal protection, agricultural innovation, cancer research and care, and energy independence that merges the academic pursuit with the necessary application across the economy and environment. Tate beamed about the unique advantage of having such a quality LSU System institution as LSUA in Central Louisiana.



Dr. Tate explained, “I think that LSUA is extremely important for the area. It’s one of the reasons I am very interested in making sure that student success is happening. I want to work with Chancellor Coreil to make sure that the Student Success Center happens. The more alums we can generate, the better it is for this part of the state of Louisiana.”



Daryl Deshotel, Louisiana State Representative for District 28, added, “I think LSUA is the foundation of this central Louisiana community. It’s where the community comes together. It’s actually, to me, the rock of the community.”