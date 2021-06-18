LSUA hosts Governor John Bel Edwards for the Drainage & Infrastructure Project groundbreaking

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) Hosted Gov. John Bel Edwards today for a groundbreaking for the Drainage and Infrastructure Project on the LSUA campus.

After more than 10 years of working to secure federal and state funding for the project, the Governor and numerous other elected officials convened at LSUA to commemorate the historic achievement.

“We believe in higher education in Louisiana. I’m proud that we have been able to work together to provide solutions and support for our students in Central Louisiana. LSUA has seen tremendous growth recently, and it is my honor to be here today to celebrate this extraordinary event,” said Governor Edwards.

At the state level, $2.7 million was allocated from the State Bond Commission Capital Outlay. Federal Flood Mitigation funding, made available through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, provided an additional $3.5 million for the project.

“The Drainage & Infrastructure Project Groundbreaking was a significant event for LSUA. The bipartisan support we received from local, state, and federal officials ensured that this was not only a win for Central Louisiana, but for the State of Louisiana. We appreciate the support we received from all delegations and were extremely grateful to have Governor John Bel Edwards join us to break ground on the campus. This project will solve numerous drainage problems at LSUA, but will also modernize the infrastructure and campus as a whole. Our students will greatly benefit from this support,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

Infrastructure improvements consists of, but not limited to, enhancements to the main campus entrance on Highway 71, major drainage issues, street overlays and new lighting.

Womack and Sons Construction Group received the bid for the project and began on site in early June.