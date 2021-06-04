LSUA hosts Governor Edwards for Drainage Infrastructure Project Groundbreaking Ceremony

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Louisiana State University of Alexandria will host Governor John Bel Edwards, members of the Central Louisiana Legislative Delegation, and the LSU Board of Supervisors for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Drainage Infrastructure Project. After over ten years of working to acquire the federal and state funding for this improvement, the time has finally come to break ground on the project.

WHO: LSUA, Governor Edwards

WHAT: Groundbreaking Ceremony

WHEN: Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The Quad on the LSUA Campus, 8100 Highway 71 South, Alexandria, LA 71302

WHY: To celebrate the new infrastructure project