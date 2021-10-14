LSUA hosting National Guard Vaccination Days

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana State University at Alexandria will host a Louisiana National Guard Covid-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday, 19 October and Wednesday, 20 October. The Guard will provide both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines TO THE PUBLIC from 9 am to 3 pm in Mulder Hall on LSUA’s campus. You do not have to be affiliated with LSUA to receive a free Covid-19 vaccine.

The Guardsmen will return on 27 November to administer the second dose.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will provide a $100 gift card to anyone receiving their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as part of their “Shots for 100” incentive program.

The LDH states, “Our best pathway out of the pandemic is a one-two punch of masking and getting the vaccine. Join the more than 200 million Americans who have already rolled up their sleeves and gotten vaccinated. It’s free. It’s convenient. It’s safe and effective. The highly transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate throughout the state. We need many more residents to get their shots so we can all stay safe and help prevent the next surge.”