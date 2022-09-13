ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – LSU of Alexandria was honored by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce with two special awards at the 2022 Bizzy Awards, presented by Crest Industries. The Bizzy Awards showcase the best and brightest businesses, nonprofits, and institutions in Central Louisiana.

Crest CEO Kenny Robison announced the creation of the new Crest Industries – We Win Together Award. The LSUA College of Business was honored as the first-ever recipient for its work across the community to elevate other businesses and institutions through partnerships, innovative programming, and community engagement. Crest recognized Randall Dupont, Dean of the College of Business, and Accounting faculty members Kent Lachney, Beverly Alwell, and Adena LeJeune for their work to transform the pipeline of Accountants from the classroom into the job market. LSUA has pioneered a consortium called CENLA Accountants for the Future with strategic support from Crest Industries, Cleco, RoyOMartin, Payne Moore Herrington, Wasmer – Virtual Partner Advantage, Red River Bank, and Central Management Company.

Upon accepting the award, Dupont said, “The CREST Industries – We Win Together award recognizes the efforts of the College of Business to make a meaningful impact within the business community. We saw a real need in the workforce for more accountants, and with the help of local businesses, we developed a world-class accounting program to meet that need. To date, we have helped contribute to nearly a 10% increase in accountants in the Alexandria area. The results have been significant.”

The coveted Cleco Innovation Award was given by Cleco CEO Bill Fontenot to the LSUA senior leadership team for its innovative curriculum, the ongoing work to increase student enrollment, and the campus infrastructure modernization plan that is well underway. Fontenot noted the integral part LSUA plays in the Central Louisiana community and honored its commitment to innovation in education.

“We are all humbled to receive this prestigious recognition of the dedication and commitment of our entire LSUA faculty and staff,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “It is a true honor and privilege to serve as Chancellor of such an outstanding university that is completely dedicated to our students, to improving the workforce readiness, and to fostering quality of life of our entire community.”

Additionally, LSUA was nominated for Best Marketing Campaign and Best Business Website alongside the LSUA Foundation’s nomination for Best Nonprofit.