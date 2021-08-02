LSUA Health Center open doors to community for vaccinations

ALEXANDRIA, LA— Last semester, LSUA accommodated students, faculty, and staff on campus by offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the LSUA Health Center, right on campus. The LSUA Health Center has started giving vaccinations again.

This time, LSUA has decided to open the Health Center to the surrounding community members, offering vaccinations at no cost to anyone who calls for an appointment, regardless of their affiliation to LSUA.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to aid the community, whether that is through education and career advancement, or by promoting the health and safety of the members of our community. LSUA cares about those on and off its campus, as we could not accomplish our goals without the community’s support,” said LSUA Chancellor, Paul Coreil.

LSUA Health Center Manager Michelle Rozas, FNP-C

Michelle Rozas, FNP-C, manager of the LSUA Health Center, states “LSUA is now administering the Moderna Coivd-19 vaccine at the Health Center. Anyone 18 years old and above from the community are more than welcome to contact the Health Center at (318) 427-0110 to schedule an appointment. Please do not procrastinate….VACCINATE!”

The LSUA Health Center can be found inside F. Hugh Coughlin Hall on the LSUA Campus, and is open Monday – Friday, 8:30am-11:00pm & 1:00pm-3:00pm. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 427-0110.