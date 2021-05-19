LSUA Foundation resumes in-person board meetings

ALEXANDRIA, La – After more than a year of video-conference board meetings, the Louisiana State University of Alexandria Foundation resumed its face-to-face operations this morning on the LSUA campus.

“After a year of Zoom meetings, it was a wonderful morning full of energy and engagement. While Zoom was a lifesaver and we will always have that option, there is nothing that replaces face-to-face meetings,” said Melinda Anderson, LSUA Assistant Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations and Executive Director of the LSUA Foundation. “It was a joy getting back to business with coffee and smiles.”

Of the 21 active Board of Directors, 15 physically attended the meeting in Mulder Hall. This allowed for proper safety measures including social distancing.

“Zoom has been a great alternative for this past year, but it does not create the same environment as in-person meetings. I also do not believe our best work is accomplished when we are not face-to-face,” said Lawrence Searcy, Chair of the LSUA Foundation Board.

The primary topic of today’s meeting was the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year. As LSUA continues to work towards modernizing the campus and operations, the impending budget is of great importance.

A crucial initiative of the Foundation is Fierce for LSUA, an $10 million capital campaign for a new state-of-the-art Student Success Center on the LSUA campus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign was halted in March. As the Foundation begins to resume this initiative, it is with even more excitement as the Louisiana State Legislature has included a $5 million match in the state’s FY22 capital outlay budget (HB 2) which would support the Foundation’s efforts.

The LSUA Foundation is a nonprofit, institutionally-related Foundation, dedicated to supporting the purpose of higher education at LSUA and to foster private financial support for the university. For more information, visit lsuafoundation.org or contact Melinda Anderson at 318.619.2916.