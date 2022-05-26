ALEXANDRIA – The LSUA Foundation is pleased to announce Kelly Pepper as its new president. Pepper brings years of higher education and private fundraising experience to this crucial position in the community.

Previously, Pepper served as the Executive Director of Institutional Advancement for SOWELA Technical Community College, the #1 ranked community college in Louisiana. She has served as the CEO of the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations (LANO) for over seven years.

Stephen Wright, President of the LSUA Foundation Board of Directors, spoke of his excitement about the appointment, “The Board members of the LSUA Foundation thought it necessary to recruit a full-time President of the Foundation to ensure we do our part to support Dr. Coreil and his team as they continue the very successful path of growth that we are on. Now more than ever, community contributions are a key to any university’s future success, especially here in Louisiana. The recruitment of Kelly Pepper, an extremely well-qualified leader, will help us to be even more successful.”

“We are extremely pleased that Kelly Pepper will join our leadership team as LSUA Foundation President,” said LSUA Chancellor Paul Coreil. “Kelly is an experienced and proven higher education fundraising professional. We know she will work effectively with both the university and the foundation board to propel LSUA to new heights serving our students and meeting the workforce development needs of central Louisiana.”

Pepper’s previous experience is extensive, including the Director of Organization Services and Community Development for the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Development Director for the LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts and Swine Palace, Development Director for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, and Marketing and Public Relations Director for the New Orleans Opera.

In 2013 and 2015, Pepper served as adjunct faculty at Louisiana State University teaching Advanced Development Strategies. She is a native of Baton Rouge and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she received the Hunter Hills Scholarship for academic and artistic excellence. She is a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Actors Equity Association, SWLA Public Relations Professionals, and Rotary.

Prior to her service in Louisiana, Pepper held the title of Executive Director of the Center for the Arts in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She has presented and served at international, national, and statewide conferences such as the Association of Theatre in Higher Education, the World Cultural Economic Summit, Independent Sector National Conference Committee, Board Source, and the World LNG & Gas Series.

“As LSUA embarks on a new era of growth, I am honored to become the first President of the LSUA Foundation,” noted Pepper. “I look forward to meeting alumni and supporters of the university who are dedicated to supporting the outstanding undergraduate education offered in central Louisiana. I am excited to work with Dr. Paul Coreil, the leadership team, and the LSUA Foundation Board of Directors to achieve the strategic goals of the institution as we further support the students of LSUA.”

The LSUA Foundation is a nonprofit organization that cultivates private financial support and bolsters the university’s contributions to higher education in central Louisiana. For more information about the LSUA Foundation, please visit www.lsuafoundation.org.