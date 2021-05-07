LSUA Dept of Nursing supports local nursing professionals

ALEXANDRIA, La – During the past year, COVID-19 has placed additional strain on the mental and physical health of all, but especially those in the nursing profession.

With the intent of providing some assistance, Dr. Cathy Cormier, Chair of the Louisiana State University of Alexandria Department of Nursing, received a COVID Relief Grant from the Harvest Foundation to support funding for Nurse Wellness Workshops at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The workshops, conducted by Kelli Leader Cook LCSW with Hopeful Insights Consulting, were held this week in conjunction with Nurses Week Celebrations.

The Nurses Wellness Workshops are designed to provide nurses with useful tools to help them achieve an optimal work/life/wellness balance.

“There is a critical shortage of nurses in Central Louisiana. Providing practicing nurses with the tools needed to maintain a better work/life balance and manage stress will help keep them at the bedside where they are so desperately needed. Conducting Nurse Wellness Workshops is a small thank-you for the ongoing support the LSUA nursing program receives from CHRISUS ST. Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center” said Dr. Cormier.

“We are so very fortunate to have such great community partners like CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini and Rapides Regional Medical Center who go above and beyond to help not only the LSUA students, but the entire Central Louisiana region,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “We are truly grateful to our nurses for their work and deem it a tremendous honor to be able to give back to these professionals for all that they do.”