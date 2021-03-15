LSUA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION A LONGSTANDING TRADITION IN CENLA

ALEXANDRIA, La – As the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are focused on inserting more nurses and healthcare workers into local hospitals.

However, as elementary and secondary teachers continue to adapt to varying learning formats, setups, and evolving technology, having highly trained teachers entering the workforce proves to be more important now than ever.

“Our teachers have to be prepared to shift to a virtual format at any time now,” said Kim Lord, Assistant Principal at J.I. Barron Elementary School. “Education students coming out of college must be fully equipped to make the transition to the classroom without skipping a beat.”

With nearly half of the teachers at J.I. Barron having roots in the LSUA Department of Education, it is safe to say that LSUA is priming all student teachers for the workforce.

“There is a reason we have a school full LSUA graduates,” Lord said. “The skills that LSUA students come in with are incredible, from writing lesson plans to classroom management, the students are fully prepared. They aren’t first year teachers; they are like second or third year.”

Lord doesn’t just speak from an administrator’s perspective, but as an alumna as well. She graduated from LSUA in 2007 with a degree in elementary education. With a family full of educators, it was only natural for her to follow that career path. Her father is a former high school mathematics teacher, her mother is a retired elementary educator, and her brother has a degree in mathematics-secondary education. Knowing the quality of the education program at LSUA, the Effie native knew that LSUA was the right place to go.

Echoing Kim’s sentiments are third grade math/science teacher at J.I. Barron and LSUA alumna Randi Willis. The 2011 elementary education graduate from Deville transferred to LSUA because of the close-knit community and personal relationships with professors.

“The people at LSUA really care about you. Not only did I experience that in my time on the campus, but I have seen it in all of my student teachers,” said Willis. “I feel so comfortable having the LSUA students in my classroom. They just get it and know how to operate.”

Willis has overseen numerous student teachers from LSUA during her long-time tenure at J.I. Barron and currently mentors Kinley Deville, a senior elementary education major that will graduate in December. Kinley also began her college career at another institution but decided to transfer to LSUA because she was looking for a more personal educational experience.

“At my other institution, I had to just figure things out on my own. Since transferring (to LSUA), I have never felt so at-home or even prepared for my career as a teacher,” said Kinley.

Not only does J.I. Barron seek out LSUA graduates, but the sentiment is reciprocated.

“J.I. Barron has strong leadership, and they support the LSUA Department of Education as a longstanding partner school for many years,” said Susan Myrick, Associate Professor of Education at LSUA. “Their faculty have shown tremendous support by participating in mentor trainings, providing field experiences for methods students, and including LSUA residents in school team building, professional development, school events, and data meetings. Residents are exposed to a wide array of teaching experiences which enables them to start strong when they begin their careers as teachers.”

Kim Lord exemplifies what opportunities abound on a solid educational foundation. She completed her student teaching at J.I. Barron prior to her graduation in 2007. Upon achieving her degree, she received a full-time position at the school and has worked her way to the top in her 14 years at the school. She has taught third and fourth grade, been a lead teacher, and is now going on her fourth year as an assistant principal.

“With LSUA, you aren’t just a name. I have seen that first-hand as a student and now as an administrator, said Lord. “The personal connection and experience is what truly sets LSUA apart.”