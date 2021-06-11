LSUA Department of Arts, English, and Humanities releases 2021 Jongleur

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Department of Arts, English, and Humanities is proud to announce the release of the 2021 Jongleur.

The Jongleur is a campus student literary magazine that has been in place for 45 years and was created for the benefit of LSUA supporters, faculty, and staff. It is an annual publication of student work exclusively that is selected, formatted, edited, and produced by a student staff with the assistance of two faculty members.

“The amount of quality fiction, poetry, and art LSUA students submit is astounding,” said Eric Alai, the general editor and LSUA Instructor of English. “The staff of the Jongleur worked hard through a particularly difficult semester to make this issue especially uplifting for our community. The students’ work shows the vibrant artistic environment of our campus. The staff and I would like to thank Dr. Holly Wilson, in addition to the faculty of AE&H, who contributed all the prize money.”

Included in this issue is the work of the winners of the 2020-21 Art and Writing Contest! There were three categories for judging, and each winner received a certificate and cash awards. The staff judges the contest impartially, using a “blind” method, so no names appear on the works while the judging happens. The winners are as follows:

Art—

“Salvation” Xinyi Huang “Space Goblin” Savannah Callaway “invasive Denial” Brooke Coolman Honorable Mention “Gracie” Madison Floyd HM – “Peachy” Cailey Scadlock

Poetry—

“Sweet Claire de Lune” Tyler Beard “Black” Kaalas Roots “The Devil’s Tea” Sara Jaffrani HM “Society” Savannah Ward HM “Covid-19” Kalli Parker

Fiction—

“A Drop of the Moon” Alleigh Perles “Samson’s Creek” Kennis Gremillion Jobe “Living Among the Dead” Joshua Romero HM “That’s How Mafia Works” Benjamin Gremillion HM “Rumple’s Revenge” Cailey Scadlock

Copies of the Jongleur can be found in most campus buildings. The digital version is also available on the LSUA website. To download a PDF copy of the 2021 Jongleur, please follow this link: https://www.lsua.edu/docs/default-source/publications/jongleur/2021-jongleur—online.pdf?sfvrsn=dcad2219_4