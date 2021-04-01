LSUA/DELGADO SIGN 2+2 MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR BUSINESS PROGRAM

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Delgado Community College in New Orleans have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a 2+2 business program.



The MOU seeks to provide assistance to students transferring to LSUA who have earned an Associate of Science in Business Administration from Delgado. These students that meet LSUA’s admission requirements will be able to transfer 60 credit hours of work and be enrolled in the College of Business’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.



“We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity for students in New Orleans,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “We are grateful to Delgado Community College for helping us expand our reach and ensure students from all over the state have access to an affordable baccalaureate degree.”



“Delgado is excited about this opportunity to create new transfer pathways for our students to earn a bachelor’s degree at LSUA,” said Larissa Littleton-Steib, Delgado Community College Chancellor. “We look forward to the positive impact of this agreement in furthering the educational goals of our students and in advancing the economy of our community.” To ensure all 60 credits transfer, a curriculum guide has been created for Delgado students in the Associate of Science in Business Administration. LSUA’s business degree offers students the opportunity to concentrate in entrepreneurship, financial analysis, information systems, international business, management, and marketing. A concentration is agribusiness is expected to be available by Fall 2021.



“This agreement is a great value for Delgado’s business students because it provides a seamless path to get a B.S. in Business Administration from LSUA entirely online. In addition, both business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council of Business School Programs,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “And with New Orleans being one of the largest ports in the world, it makes sense to ensure all business students have access to one of our most important

curriculums, International Business.”



For more information about Delgado, visit dcc.edu. For more information about LSUA visit lsua.edu.