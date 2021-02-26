LSUA Chancellor issues statement about Fall 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La –

Dear Generals,

Advising for the Fall 2021 semester begins March 1st, and we want to give you an update on what we expect the fall semester to look like.

If vaccinations continue as anticipated, we expect that by the fall, we will be able to operate largely the way we did before the pandemic. That is, we expect courses to be delivered face-to-face again, and for the majority of campus functions to return to pre-pandemic operations. Fall 2021 will likely look very much like Fall 2019.

We will continue to monitor vaccination rates and adjust plans accordingly. We will also continue to observe state and CDC guidelines, with campus safety remaining a foremost concern.

Please continue to refer to www.lsua.edu/coronavirus for more updates, and if you have not, complete the vaccination survey sent to you earlier.

We are working on plans for Spring 2021 commencement and will send out those details when they are confirmed.

Paul Coreil, Ph.D.

LSUA Chancellor